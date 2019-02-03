0%

Britney Spears se lanza a la gran pantalla

Publicado por: Maria Azcárate En:

Cine y television Noticias

La artista estadounidense regresará a la gran pantalla con Corporate Animals’ una película de horror y comedia.

La noticia se ha sabido a través del Twitter de LAT Entertainment:

La información ha causado revuelo entre sus seguidores y ha sorprendido a la misma Jessica Williams la protagonista de este film.

La cantante de “Baby… One More Time” regresará al cine tras 17 años de su último y único trabajo en cine, que fue en el 2002  cuando protagonizó Crossraods, junto a Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning y Kim Cattrall, por esta participación recibió el premió Razzie a peor actriz.

Ed Helms productor de la película afirmó la noticia a través de su cuenta de Twitter con: “verdad y extremadamente guay”.

La cantante sólo tendrá diez minutos de participación y hará el papel de fantasma. ¿Tendrá este “cameo” de la Princesa del Pop más éxito que su última aparición?

Deja un comentario

Compartir
Más información
Play Cubrir Título de la canción
Autor de la pista
Cargando frecuencia
A %d blogueros les gusta esto: