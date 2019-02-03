Britney Spears se lanza a la gran pantalla

La artista estadounidense regresará a la gran pantalla con ‘Corporate Animals’ una película de horror y comedia.
La noticia se ha sabido a través del Twitter de LAT Entertainment:
EXCLUSIVE: @BritneySpears will return to the big screen with a cameo in horror comedy #CorporateAnimals—one so secret, even star Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) didn't know about it until this interview at #Sundancehttps://t.co/RmF7nljkdk @justdemi @CalumWorthy @Patrick_brice pic.twitter.com/8P4eNSD1bg
— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 28, 2019
La información ha causado revuelo entre sus seguidores y ha sorprendido a la misma Jessica Williams la protagonista de este film.
La cantante de “Baby… One More Time” regresará al cine tras 17 años de su último y único trabajo en cine, que fue en el 2002 cuando protagonizó Crossraods, junto a Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning y Kim Cattrall, por esta participación recibió el premió Razzie a peor actriz.
Ed Helms productor de la película afirmó la noticia a través de su cuenta de Twitter con: “verdad y extremadamente guay”.
Speaking as a producer and actor in this movie, I can confirm that this is both TRUE and EXTREMELY COOL! Can't wait for our #Sundance premier tomorrow night!! #CorporateAnimals @britneyspears @patrick_brice @msjwilly @justdemi https://t.co/PLtYXVb2yU
— Ed Helms (@edhelms) January 29, 2019