Camila Cabello canta ‘Havana’ imitando a Britney Spears, Sia, Sean Paul y Arnold Swcharzenneger

today we played in 2 stadiums in a day !!! taking the opportunity to say that cause you just never know where life will take you 😂 thank you so much @capitalofficial #capitalstb and all of you guys there 💜 gonna pass out now, love you 📸 @josiahvandien

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Jun 9, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT