Dua Lipa y su nuevo albúm de estudio

I want to keep you all in and part of the process so as I’m slowly going on and starting to finish songs for my next album, yesterday was truly one for the books. After touring for so long I realised after having such a predominately electronic album as my first it needed a lot more live instrumentation. This album im doing exactly that. I was in the studio last night with the legend @nilerodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records! Every day we’re getting a little bit closer… I am so excited for you to hear this ❤️ // shot by @pixielevinson