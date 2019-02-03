Britney Spears se lanza a la gran pantalla

La artista estadounidense regresará a la gran pantalla con ‘Corporate Animals’ una película de horror y comedia.

La noticia se ha sabido a través del Twitter de LAT Entertainment:

EXCLUSIVE: @BritneySpears will return to the big screen with a cameo in horror comedy #CorporateAnimals—one so secret, even star Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) didn't know about it until this interview at #Sundancehttps://t.co/RmF7nljkdk @justdemi @CalumWorthy @Patrick_brice pic.twitter.com/8P4eNSD1bg

— LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) January 28, 2019