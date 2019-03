Crystal Fighters organiza su propio festival en España

View this post on Instagram

Fighters! Been 6 long years since our CAVE RAVE underground show in Zugarramurdi… we are back in Basque country in collaboration with Mama Earth again in a different way, this time for a very special festival above the beautiful waves of the small coastal town of Mundaka.. WAVE RAVE!! We are performing live and are joined by our friends & inspirations: @belakoo, @hindsband, @djmarfox, @akabadgyal (DJ) and @nina_coyote_chico_tornado plus more TBA. As ever environmental action & awareness and celebration & respect of local culture will be at the centre of the event, news on what’s planned shortly. Cannot wait to celebrate & educate together in a special part of the world 🌍 It’s on July 25th, tickets on sale this Wed but you can get special presale tomorrow from 12pm CET by using code WAVERAVEMUNDAKA2019 – Link in biog 👀 CF x