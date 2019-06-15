El agente de Britney Spears afirma que la cantante no está condiciones para volver a la música

El show de Britney Spears en Las Vegas llamado ‘Britney:Domination’ ha sido cancelado de manera indefinida debido a los problemas de salud mental de la artista. El espectáculo que debía haber dado comienzo este febrero con 32 actuaciones que durarían hasta agosto, ha sido oficialmente suspendido ‘hasta nuevo aviso’, según confirma la revista People.
La artista del pop ingresó el pasado abril en un clínica de salud mental debido a su ansiedad originada por los problemas de salud a los que se enfrenta su padre, que fue sometido a dos operaciones, de intestino y de colon. Según ha declarado su agente, Larry Rudoph , a la revista TMZ, la situación de su padre fue el detonante para que Britney se retirase de la vida pública: «Fue la tormenta perfecta. Tuvimos que detener su programa porque sus medicamentos dejaron de funcionar y estaba angustiada por la enfermedad de su padre».
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.
La prestigiosa revista TMZ aclara que Rudolph «no está involucrado en la tutela de Britney, nunca lo ha estado, y solo recibe información médica que afecta directamente la carrera de Britney». Sin embargo, a través de sus declaraciones deja más que clara la situación personal y profesional de la leyenda del pop que podría poner fin a su carrera si fuera necesario.
Cuando Britney quiere actuar es la primera en manifestarlo: «El verano pasado, cuando ella quería hacer una gira, me llamaba todos los días. Estaba emocionada», decía Rudolph a este medio. Pero su situación parece haber dado un giro de 180 grados y es que, según fuentes cercanas, Britney «claramente no quiere actuar ahora».
Su reciente ingreso en un psiquiátrico despertó la preocupación de sus seguidores que abarrotan las redes sociales de mensajes de apoyo, una ayuda que Britney quiso agradecer con un mensaje tranquilizador a través de Instagram. Su agente, por el contrario, es más realista en sus declaraciones: «No quiero que vuelva a trabajar hasta que esté lista, física, mental y apasionadamente. Si ese momento nunca llega, nunca volverá». Tras estas duras palabras, Larry Rudolph quiso expresar su inquietud por el estado de la artista que requiere un largo periodo de descanso y de aislamiento para recuperarse por completo. «No tengo ningún deseo o habilidad para hacer que trabaje de nuevo. Solo estoy aquí para ella cuando quiera trabajar. Y, si alguna vez quiere trabajar de nuevo, estoy aquí para decirle si es una buena idea o una mala idea», esto declaraba su agente que estará preparado para asesorar a Britney cuando llegue el momento de su regreso, si se diera el caso.
I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment 🌸🌸🌸 You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you ❤️❤️❤️