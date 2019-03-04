ELLIE GOULDING ESTRENA SINGLE

View this post on Instagram

Flux is a song that I wrote entirely from the heart that seemed to capture how I felt about not ever being able to let go of a past love, even though it was over for a reason. I feel like I am in a constant state of change and upheaval and it makes me unable to root myself and get over things easily. I think a lot of people have that one person they wonder what life would be like if things had worked out. How would we be living? Would I be the same person? On this record I found myself taking inspiration from different relationships and stages in my life. The past two years have been the first time I’ve really been able to confront my survival techniques throughout my work- to be able to reflect on how being on tour non stop, performing, and having to be “ok” all the time affected me as a human being and how it took its toll on my relationships. I no longer wish to sugarcoat things and that honesty is the only way I can throw things out for good.