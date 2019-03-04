ELLIE GOULDING ESTRENA SINGLE

La artista estrena su emotiva balada “Flux”.
“Flux“, la última canción de la cantante británica, llega con un emotivo videoclip en blanco y negro. La canción habla del recuerdo de un amor perdido, y nos quedaremos sobretodo con la frase “todavía estoy enamorada de la idea de amarte” . La balada ha sido producida por Jim Elliot y Joe Kearns, y el videoclip ha sido dirigido por Rianne White.
El nuevo single de Ellie Goulding anuncia el lanzamiento del cuarto álbum de estudio que profundiza las emociones y los sentimientos más intensos de la artista.
“Flux capta cómo me sentía al no poder dejar un amor pasado. Siento que estoy en constante cambio y eso me hace incapaz de superar las cosas fácilmente. Creo que mucha gente tiene esa única persona con la que desearías que todo hubiera funcionado”, dijo la artista en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Flux is a song that I wrote entirely from the heart that seemed to capture how I felt about not ever being able to let go of a past love, even though it was over for a reason. I feel like I am in a constant state of change and upheaval and it makes me unable to root myself and get over things easily. I think a lot of people have that one person they wonder what life would be like if things had worked out. How would we be living? Would I be the same person? On this record I found myself taking inspiration from different relationships and stages in my life. The past two years have been the first time I’ve really been able to confront my survival techniques throughout my work- to be able to reflect on how being on tour non stop, performing, and having to be “ok” all the time affected me as a human being and how it took its toll on my relationships. I no longer wish to sugarcoat things and that honesty is the only way I can throw things out for good.
El videoclip de “Flux” refleja la letra de la canción. En el vídeo, que está en blanco y negro, podemos ver a Ellie Goulding sola en una habitación. Primero toca el piano y luego canta bajo la lluvia. Es un videoclip muy emotivo y ha acumulado un millón de vistas en YouTube.