Justin Bieber pide a sus fans que recen por él

Al parecer el cantante se encontraría en tratamiento por depresión y ha querido informar a sus fans de que no pasa por su mejor momento mediante una publicación en su instagram.
Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..
Acaba de cumplir 25 años, canceló el final de su gira -en declaraciones a la revista Vogue confesó que la gira le hacía sentirse solo y necesitar un descanso-, se casó y desde entonces poco sabemos de su vida excepto el creciente fervor religioso que comparte con su ya esposa Hailey Baldwin y el lanzamiento de su colección de ropa llamada Drew, la cual promociona a través de su instagram.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Pero hay mucho más detrás y es que el joven ha confesado que se encuentra en la etapa más personal a la que se ha enfrentado, además de sentirse desconectado y raro, el mensaje completo dice así: “Solo quería manteneros informados un poco, espero que lo que yo estoy pasando resuene con vosotros chicos. He estado luchando mucho. Me siento súper desconectado y extraño. Siempre me recupero, así que no estoy preocupado, solo quería acercarme y pedirles que recen por mí. Dios es fiel y sus oraciones realmente funcionan gracias… La temporada más humana en la que he estado enfrentando mis cosas de frente…”
Fuentes cercanas a la revista People aseguran que el hecho de publicar este post y sincerarse con sus fans podría formar parte de la terapia que está llevando a cabo; además los fans ya tenían sospechas debido al aspecto del cantante en las últimas semanas por lo que puede que este post hay calmado los ánimos. Asimismo, no han dudado ni un segundo en mostrarle todo su apoyo, al igual que su esposa, nosotros esperamos que se recupere lo antes posible y que el retiro junto con la terapia le ayude a ello.