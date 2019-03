Khalid estrena nuevo álbum y película: “Free Spirit”

View this post on Instagram

hey guys! For my second album I wanted to do something special for you all so I shot a short film for the album! Its in theatres worldwide on April 3rd for ONE day only and includes an album listening!! I’m no actor, but honestly, shooting for Free Spirit was so much fun and stepping out of my comfort zone inspired me A LOT. I’m so anxious and excited it’s killing me hahaha!!! A link to sign up for more information is in my bio! Tickets/info out soon. Love u guys sm ❤️