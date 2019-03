Madonna está de celebración

View this post on Instagram

30 years ago today I released Like a Prayer and made a video that caused so much controversy because I kissed a black saint and danced in front of burning crosses! I also made a commercial with PEPSI that was banned because my video was seen as inappropriate. 🔥🔥🔥Happy Birthday to Me and Controversy! #likeaprayer 🙏🏼 meant to post this yesterday but was blocked! 😂 what a shocker!