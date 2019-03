Metallica anuncia un concierto muy especial

View this post on Instagram

We’re honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the @Chase_Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M² alongside the @SFSymphony with Music Director @MTilsonThomas. Visit Metallica.com for more info. #SandM2 #ChaseCenter #GrandOpening #SFSymphony