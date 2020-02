¡Niall Horan lanza nuevo single!

View this post on Instagram

some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. I have worked so hard on this album for the last 18 months and I am soooo ready to release it. I had the time of my life making it and when you hear it on March 13th, I hope you’ll be able to hear that in the music. 2020 is going to be a fun year for us, let’s enjoy it to the max. Until then here’s an album cover and an album title 😂